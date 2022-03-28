YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 caller tune to go off your phones soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 28: The caller tune on COVID-19 is likely to stop soon. There will not be a caller tune on COVID-19 and it is going to stop soon, sources said.

    COVID-19 caller tune to go off your phones soon
    Representational Image

    According to news agency PTI, official sources are thinking of dropping the pre-call announcements from phones after nearly two years of raising awareness about COVID-19. However there is no exact date and time known for when the caller tune will stop.

    The caller tune was introduced nearly two years back when the pandemic raged across the country. The caller tune had the voice of superstar Amitabh Bachchan in which he lists out safety measures.

    Later it was replaced by a female voice about the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity," the caller tune said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X