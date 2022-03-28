COVID-19 caller tune to go off your phones soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: The caller tune on COVID-19 is likely to stop soon. There will not be a caller tune on COVID-19 and it is going to stop soon, sources said.

According to news agency PTI, official sources are thinking of dropping the pre-call announcements from phones after nearly two years of raising awareness about COVID-19. However there is no exact date and time known for when the caller tune will stop.

The caller tune was introduced nearly two years back when the pandemic raged across the country. The caller tune had the voice of superstar Amitabh Bachchan in which he lists out safety measures.

Later it was replaced by a female voice about the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity," the caller tune said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 15:52 [IST]