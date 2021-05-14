Covid-19: Bhagat Singh's nephew passes away

YouTube
    Chandigarh, May 14: Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh''s nephew, Abhay Singh Sandhu, passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Mohali due to post-COVID complications.

    Expressing condolences over the demise of Sandhu (63), Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the social activist, passed away at Fortis hospital, "where he failed to recover from post COVID-19 health related complications".

    The hospital sources said that Sandhu passed away due to post-COVID complications.

    Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also condoled Sandhu''s demise.

    "Saddened to know about the demise of Abhay Singh Sandhu Ji, nephew of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji who passed away after a long illness," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

    "My heartfelt condolences to his family. We will bear the expenditure incurred on his treatment. May Waheguru grant him eternal peace," the chief minister said.

    In a condolence message, Balbir Sidhu recalled the remarkable role of Abhay Sandhu as a social activist.

    "Sandhu relentlessly worked to spread the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at world level," Sidhu said.

    Sandhu was the son Kulbir Singh, who was younger brother of Bhagat Singh.

    Sandhu had also lent his support to the farmers'' agitation against the Centre''s new farm laws.

    Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 23:20 [IST]
