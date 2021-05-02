YouTube
    COVID-19: At 412 deaths, Delhi sees highest daily toll

    New Delhi, May 02: The national capital recorded the highest 412 fatalities due to Covid-19 in a day and over 25,000 new cases of the infection, authorities said on Saturday.

    According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 31.61 per cent. As many as 79,780 tests for detection of Covid-19 were conducted in a day of which 63,271 were RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests.

    Over 45,000 beneficiaries have been administered vaccination jabs in a day in Delhi.

    The national capital has so far reported 11,74,552 cases, out of which 10,61,246 patients have either recovered, discharged or migrated out. The city currently has 96,747 active cases.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 6:26 [IST]
    X