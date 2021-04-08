Covaxin Or Covishield: Which COVID-19 vaccine is more effective?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 08: After a year of hope, finally the COVID-19 vaccines are giving hopes to fight against the deadly coronavirus. It was the first time that the whole world got united to achieve a single goal.

Presently, India has given permission for the emergency use of both the vaccines being used in the country. These two vaccines are Covishield (AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

Recently, it can be seen that Covaxin completed its third stage trial and showed an efficacy of over 80 per cent.

Now, it can be seen that there are talks in the country about which of the two vaccines to administrate. Well, there are no direct answer for this, but before digging further into it, let's lay out more information on this.

After one year of the pandemic, we can find ourselves in partial relief. The Indian government and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have come with a boon to the medical industry - Covid vaccines. And they have not only come up with the vaccines within a short period to defeat the virus, but are also helping the world by gifting the same.

COVID-19 vaccine at workplace: Am I eligible? What’s the process?

These two vaccines have been recognised for emergency use. The vaccines are authorised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India.

These vaccines have two possibilities to them: absolutely risk or benefits, or you may say safety. The evaluation for these can be done in the context of a public health emergency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to get rid of the public hesitancy over the Covid-19 vaccine, and later on, many famous personalities were getting the same to encourage the general public to get vaccinated.

With all these surfing on social media, the question arises: which vaccine should we choose for ourselves, a a vaccine that we can rely on and have faith in?

Well, there have been a few head-to-head comparisons between the two vaccines used in India, but one should not choose one over the other. However, reports suggest that both the vaccines will save the person from the virus and help prevent death from COVID-19.

Overall, both the vaccines are safe and effective. Over 20 million doses have been administered worldwide and only a few cases of their rare side-effects have been reported.