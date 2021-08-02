COVAXIN effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19: ICMR study

New Delhi, Aug 02: Bharat Biotech's covid-19 vaccine Covaxin elicits stronger antibody response against the Delta Plus of SARS CoV2 virus, showed a study done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Here, we have evaluated the IgG antibody titer and neutralizing potential of sera of COVID-19 naive individuals full doses of BBV152 vaccine, COVID-19 recovered cases with full dose vaccines and breakthrough cases post-immunization BBV152 vaccines against Delta, Delta AY.1 and B.1.617.3.," the study said.

Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is a global public health concern due to its impact on existing vaccines.

The Delta variant has mutations in its spike protein, which helps it bind to the ACE2 receptors present on the surface of the cells more firmly, making it more transmissible and capable of evading the body's immunity.

Recently, Bharat Biotech announced Covaxin's Phase-3 clinical trial data. As per the trial report, Covaxin has been found to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

The COVAXIN is the first COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed completely in India. In March 2020, following the successful isolation of the SARS CoV-2 virus at ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), ICMR entered into a public-private partnership with BBIL to develop the virus isolate into an effective vaccine candidate. ICMR-NIV characterized the vaccine developed by BBIL through in-vitro experiments and electron microscopy studies.

Pre-clinical studies in small animals and hamsters showed promising results in terms of safety and immunogenicity. Further studies conducted in rhesus macaques also established remarkable safety and protective efficacy of COVAXIN. Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials conducted in 755 participants demonstrated high safety profile of the candidate vaccine with seroconversion rates of 98.3% and 81.1% on day 56 and 104 respectively

Covaxin has already received emergency use authorization in 16 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Philippines and Iran.