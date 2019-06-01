Court grants bail to alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case

New Delhi, June 01: A Special Court has granted bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland money laundering case. He has to furnish two surety bonds of Rs 5 Lakh.

The agency on May 22 filed a supplementary charge sheet against Gupta, who was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is currently in judicial custody.

There was clinching evidence of Gupta's role in the chopper scam as well as in various other defence deals, agency's advocate Samvedna Verma had told the court.

According to the ED, Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajeev Saxena, who turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.

It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.