Counter negative propaganda, stop people from fleeing, Taliban tells Imams

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: The Taliban has urged the Afghan Imams to counter negative reports and also urge the people not to flee during Friday prayers. This comes in the wake of several people trying to flee the country following the takeover by the. Taliban.

We hope that the Imams across the country would promote the benefits of the Islamic system and urge unity, the Taliban said.

In a message, the Taliban said that the Imams should encourage our compatriots to work for the development of the country and not to try and leave the country. Negate e propaganda should be answered, the Taliban also said.

The message comes in the wake of protests that took place in several parts of Afghanistan against the takeover by the Taliban. In the city of Asadabad, several people were killed when Taliban fighters fired at the protesters.

Meanwhile a report by the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses as quoted by Reuters said that the Taliban are intensifying the hunt-down of all individuals and collaborators with the former regime, and if unsuccessful, target and arrest the families and punish them according to their own interpretation of Sharia law.

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 9:07 [IST]