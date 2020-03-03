  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE
    20 Mar, 2020         22:00:20 IST

    Coronavirus Update: Four COVID19 positive cases confirmed in Jabalpur

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Officials from India and other South Asian countries will participate in a video conference being organised by China on Friday to discuss ways to prevent and control Coronavirus outbreak.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:00 PM, 20 Mar
    Four COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed in Jabalpur. Three persons belong to the same family and have travel history to Dubai while the fourth person has travel history to Germany.
    9:57 PM, 20 Mar
    FIR has been resgistered against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, in Lucknow for violating the norms of self isolation.
    9:37 PM, 20 Mar
    Air India stated, in view of Coronavirus, they will undertaking 10% deduction of allowances in respect of all employees except cabin crew for a period of 3 months effective March 2020 salary.
    9:32 PM, 20 Mar
    Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs today met the Member of Parliaments who are doctors by profession. He says,"We informed them about the steps that we have taken till now under PM Modi's leadership. Everyone appreciated the steps taken so far."
    9:30 PM, 20 Mar
    PM Narendra Modi, today, interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via Video Conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID19. PM said that threat of the pandemic is common for all states&underscored the need for Centre&all States to work together.
    9:29 PM, 20 Mar
    Ministry of Health: There will be universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the United Kingdom & USA and risk profiling them for either quarantine or isolation based on risk assessment.
    9:29 PM, 20 Mar
    Air India statement: In view of Coronavirus, we are undertaking 10% deduction of allowances in respect of all employees except cabin crew for a period of 3 months effective March 2020 salary.
    9:25 PM, 20 Mar
    YouTube to promote 'authoritative' virus content on homepage.
    9:16 PM, 20 Mar
    President Ram Nath Kovind will follow all medical examination prescribed under the coronavirus guidelines. The development has come after Dushyant Singh, who had come in contact with coronavirus positive singer Kanika Kapoor, visited the President House.
    9:01 PM, 20 Mar
    AI pilots' union seeks temporary suspension of breath analyser tests amid coronavirus scare.
    8:52 PM, 20 Mar
    UP MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar have self-isolated themselves till the COVID19 test reports of state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh comes. Jai Singh was in the party that was also attended by singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for Coronavirus.
    8:49 PM, 20 Mar
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Why should international flights be shut from 22nd March? This needs to be done immediately, we said this at the conference (Prime Minister’s video-conference with Chief Ministers).
    8:45 PM, 20 Mar
    Anuj Sharma, Kolkata CP: Two ladies shifted by Police to hospital as per the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID19 Regulation, 2020 from a housing complex in Ballygunge for not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine after coming back from abroad.
    8:44 PM, 20 Mar
    Central Board of Secondary Education: CBSE has decided to start a helpline for students to create awareness on the Coronavirus. The facility is available on 1800 11 8004 from 8 AM to 8 PM, initially up to 31st March.
    8:43 PM, 20 Mar
    Indian Railways: All passenger trains originating between midnight of March 21/22 to 2200 hours of March 22 shall not run. However, the passenger train services already on run at 0700 hours on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations.
    8:43 PM, 20 Mar
    On-board catering services in mail or express trains to be closed until further advice. Food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan aahars, & cell kitchens will also be closed: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC).
    8:42 PM, 20 Mar
    All parties attended by Singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID19 will be thoroughly investigated for list of visitors, locations and others. District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to state Home Department.
    8:39 PM, 20 Mar
    Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad shall be reduced to bare minimum level only to cater to essential travel requirement on March 22, Sunday.
    8:32 PM, 20 Mar
    Lucknow's Taj Hotel, where Kanika Kapoor attended party, to be shut.
    8:31 PM, 20 Mar
    Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple to be closed from Saturday.
    8:18 PM, 20 Mar
    All bars/pubs to remain closed from tomorrow till 31st March in Karnataka. In all city municipal corporations across the state, restuarants including cafes cannot serve food in-house, only takeaways will be allowed: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa
    7:28 PM, 20 Mar
    12 more persons have tested positive for COVID19 in Kerala- 5 in Ernakulam, 6 in Kasaragod and 1 in Palakkad. There are total 40 Coronavirus positive cases in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:26 PM, 20 Mar
    Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced Odd-Even formula for public transportation including for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws. There will be no bar for private vehicles, Government vehicles and for vehicles hired in hospitals.
    7:25 PM, 20 Mar
    In wake of the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Bengaluru Metro has decided to keep its services closed this Sunday.
    6:22 PM, 20 Mar
    TN Governor seeks mass support to PM's 'janata curfew' call.
    6:21 PM, 20 Mar
    With the demand for hand sanitizers rising in the wake of the coronavirus scare, a college in Kolkata has made a low-cost sanitiser meeting WHO guidelines.
    6:15 PM, 20 Mar
    Five more test positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala.
    6:04 PM, 20 Mar
    APPEAL: Please follow ICMR ((Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on quarantines - All asymptomatic people who have undertaken international travel and all contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases should stay in home quarantine for 14 days.
    5:24 PM, 20 Mar
    Indian Armed forces are ready with Quarantine facilities for 900-1000 people in Jaisalmer,Vizag,Jodhpur & Gorakhpur. It's over&above of existing facilities.Forces can anytime increase capacity in short notice as well:Brig Anupam Sharma,Nodal officer of Defence Ministry for COVID19.
    5:20 PM, 20 Mar
    In the wake of COVID19, Kerala govt has directed Travancore Devaswom Board & Pathanamthitta dist admn not to allow entry of pilgrims to the 10 day annual Sabarimala temple festival that begins on March 29. Pilgrims also not allowed to attend 'Ararat ceremony' on April 8 at Pampa.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X