Coronavirus Update: Four COVID19 positive cases confirmed in Jabalpur

New Delhi, Mar 20: Officials from India and other South Asian countries will participate in a video conference being organised by China on Friday to discuss ways to prevent and control Coronavirus outbreak.

Four COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed in Jabalpur. Three persons belong to the same family and have travel history to Dubai while the fourth person has travel history to Germany. FIR has been resgistered against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, in Lucknow for violating the norms of self isolation. Air India stated, in view of Coronavirus, they will undertaking 10% deduction of allowances in respect of all employees except cabin crew for a period of 3 months effective March 2020 salary. Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs today met the Member of Parliaments who are doctors by profession. He says,"We informed them about the steps that we have taken till now under PM Modi's leadership. Everyone appreciated the steps taken so far." PM Narendra Modi, today, interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via Video Conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID19. PM said that threat of the pandemic is common for all states&underscored the need for Centre&all States to work together. Ministry of Health: There will be universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the United Kingdom & USA and risk profiling them for either quarantine or isolation based on risk assessment. Air India statement: In view of Coronavirus, we are undertaking 10% deduction of allowances in respect of all employees except cabin crew for a period of 3 months effective March 2020 salary. YouTube to promote 'authoritative' virus content on homepage. President Ram Nath Kovind will follow all medical examination prescribed under the coronavirus guidelines. The development has come after Dushyant Singh, who had come in contact with coronavirus positive singer Kanika Kapoor, visited the President House. AI pilots' union seeks temporary suspension of breath analyser tests amid coronavirus scare. UP MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar have self-isolated themselves till the COVID19 test reports of state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh comes. Jai Singh was in the party that was also attended by singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for Coronavirus. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Why should international flights be shut from 22nd March? This needs to be done immediately, we said this at the conference (Prime Minister’s video-conference with Chief Ministers). Anuj Sharma, Kolkata CP: Two ladies shifted by Police to hospital as per the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID19 Regulation, 2020 from a housing complex in Ballygunge for not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine after coming back from abroad. Central Board of Secondary Education: CBSE has decided to start a helpline for students to create awareness on the Coronavirus. The facility is available on 1800 11 8004 from 8 AM to 8 PM, initially up to 31st March. Indian Railways: All passenger trains originating between midnight of March 21/22 to 2200 hours of March 22 shall not run. However, the passenger train services already on run at 0700 hours on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations. On-board catering services in mail or express trains to be closed until further advice. Food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan aahars, & cell kitchens will also be closed: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC). All parties attended by Singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID19 will be thoroughly investigated for list of visitors, locations and others. District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to state Home Department. Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad shall be reduced to bare minimum level only to cater to essential travel requirement on March 22, Sunday. Lucknow's Taj Hotel, where Kanika Kapoor attended party, to be shut. Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple to be closed from Saturday. All bars/pubs to remain closed from tomorrow till 31st March in Karnataka. In all city municipal corporations across the state, restuarants including cafes cannot serve food in-house, only takeaways will be allowed: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa 12 more persons have tested positive for COVID19 in Kerala- 5 in Ernakulam, 6 in Kasaragod and 1 in Palakkad. There are total 40 Coronavirus positive cases in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced Odd-Even formula for public transportation including for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws. There will be no bar for private vehicles, Government vehicles and for vehicles hired in hospitals. In wake of the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Bengaluru Metro has decided to keep its services closed this Sunday. TN Governor seeks mass support to PM's 'janata curfew' call. With the demand for hand sanitizers rising in the wake of the coronavirus scare, a college in Kolkata has made a low-cost sanitiser meeting WHO guidelines. Five more test positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala. APPEAL: Please follow ICMR ((Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on quarantines - All asymptomatic people who have undertaken international travel and all contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases should stay in home quarantine for 14 days. Indian Armed forces are ready with Quarantine facilities for 900-1000 people in Jaisalmer,Vizag,Jodhpur & Gorakhpur. It's over&above of existing facilities.Forces can anytime increase capacity in short notice as well:Brig Anupam Sharma,Nodal officer of Defence Ministry for COVID19. In the wake of COVID19, Kerala govt has directed Travancore Devaswom Board & Pathanamthitta dist admn not to allow entry of pilgrims to the 10 day annual Sabarimala temple festival that begins on March 29. Pilgrims also not allowed to attend 'Ararat ceremony' on April 8 at Pampa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.