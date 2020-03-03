Coronavirus Update: Four COVID19 positive cases confirmed in Jabalpur
New Delhi, Mar 20: Officials from India and other South Asian countries will participate in a video conference being organised by China on Friday to discuss ways to prevent and control Coronavirus outbreak.
Indian Railways: All passenger trains originating between midnight of March 21/22 to 2200 hours of March 22 shall not run. However, the passenger train services already on run at 0700 hours on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations. https://t.co/EUcOgOO3C8— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
APPEAL: Please follow ICMR ((Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on quarantines - All asymptomatic people who have undertaken international travel and all contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases should stay in home quarantine for 14 days. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/NAUCrrk2s5— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020