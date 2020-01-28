  • search
    Coronavirus: Three kept in observation at RML Hospital in Delhi

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Three persons have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of RML Hospital for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

    The three -- all men aged between 24 and 48 -- were admitted on Monday and their samples have been sent for testing, Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, said.

    While two of the men are residents of Delhi, one hails from NCR.

    Coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 106 in China, 24 deaths in Hubei province overnight

    Till Monday, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
