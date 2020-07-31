Coronavirus: Students should prepare for exams, says UGC in Supreme Court

YouTube
    By
    New Delhi, July 31: The UGC on Friday said that students appearing for final-year exams in colleges and higher education institutions, which have been pending since March because of the coronavirus lockdown, must not think the exams will be postponed again because of the Supreme Court hearing.

    Declining to pass any final order on a clutch of petitions challenging the UGC's decision to hold final-year exams in September, the top court has adjourned the hearing till August 10.

    "Students should continue to prepare for the examinations. Students should not be under the impression that examinations will be stayed because of the Supreme Court hearing," the UGC (University Grants Commission) said in court.

    Among the petitions heard today was one by Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray via the youth wing of the Shiv Sena. The petition claimed the UGC was "ignoring the physical and mental health and safety of students".

    The court asked the Maharashtra government to submit decisions it had taken regarding the holding of exams under the Disaster Management Act; the state has cancelled final-year exams for state-run institutions.

    The court also asked the Home Ministry to make its stand clear. Earlier, the ministry said final-year exams could take place. The centre said it would reply by August 3 but stressed that all students should continue to prepare for their exams.

    The UGC issued a similar warning to all students, saying they should not think that exams will be deferred or stayed because the Supreme Court is hearing the case.

    coronavirus pandemic ugc

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 14:06 [IST]
