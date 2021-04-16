Coronavirus second wave: State-wise list of helpline numbers in India

New Delhi, Apr 16: Union health ministry on Friday said that India logged in a record 2,17,353 daily coronavirus cases as many states grappled with shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccine doses. The fresh cases in the deadly second wave took the total caseload to over 1.42 crore.

Maharashtra, the country's worst-hit state, reported 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the death count to 59,153. The state is under a strict curfew till the end of April. In terms of the total caseload, Maharashtra is followed by the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew and has ordered shopping malls, gyms and spas to stay shut till April 30 or further orders after the city recorded the over 17,000 Covid cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, the capital saw 16,699 fresh cases.

In order to help people with their doubts regarding the novel coronavirus and to help them know the availability of beds and ventilators before proceeding to the hospitals concerned for their requirement, the Union health ministry has set up helpline numbers in each state.

Here is a list of States and helpline numbers in India.