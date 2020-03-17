Coronavirus roundup today: List of confirmed cases, fresh guidelines issued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: Coronavirus or Covid-19 in India has surged to 195 on Friday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry data.

The cases include 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

Total deaths in India: 4

Punjab: 1

Karnataka: 1

Delhi: 1

Maharashtra: 1

States/UT with confirmed positive cases:

Kerala: 28 (including 2 foreigners)

Punjab: 3

Delhi: 17 (including one foreigner)

Jammu and Kashmir: 4

Ladakh: 10

Rajasthan: 7 (including 2 foreigners)

Uttar Pradesh: 28 (including one foreigner)

Maharashtra: 47 (including 3 foreigners)

Karnataka: 15

Tamil Nadu: 3

Telangana: 16 (including 9 foreigners)

Haryana: 17 (including 14 foreigners)

Andhra Pradesh: 2

Uttarakhand: 1

Odisha: 1

West Bengal: 1

Chandigarh: 1

Chhattisgarh: 1

Puducherry: 1

Total recovered: 20

Health Ministry issues advisory for Hospitals and Medical Education Institutions

Non-essential elective surgeries should be postponed.

Some beds should be set apart and prepared for creating isolation facilities in every public and private hospital.

All hospitals should mobilize additional resources including masks, gloves and personal protection equipment. Healthcare personnel should be trained for dealing with any foreseeable emergencies.

All doctors, nurses and support staff in different specialities, including pre and para clinical departments, should be mobilized and trained in infection prevention and control practices.

Hospitals must procure sufficient numbers of ventilators and high flow oxygen masks in preparation for future requirements.

All hospitals must ensure that they have adequate trained manpower and resource pools for ventilator/ ICU care.

Hospitals may ensure that stable patients are discharged as early as possible while further new admissions (of stable patients) are also restricted.

Number of patient attendants should be strictly restricted to 'one' only.

For more click here.

List of affected countries worldwide:

Sr No Countries Total Cases Total Deaths Total Recovered 1 China 80,967 3,248 71,150 2 Italy 41,035 3,405 4,440 3 Iran 18,407 1,284 5,979 4 South Korea 8,652 94 2,233 5 Spain 18,077 831 1,107 6 Germany 16,046 44 115 7 France 10,995 372 1,295 8 USA 14,366 115 108 9 Switzerland 4,222 43 15 10 Norway 1,794 7 1