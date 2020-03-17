Coronavirus: Robots in Kerala dispensing sanitisers, advices people how to prevent

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17: An unique step taken in Kerala to curb the pandemic disease COVID-19 the world dealing with now. A video posted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shows robots dispensing sanitisers in a building in Kerala.

These robots were also seen giving advise to people on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Kerala has been taking proactive measures in the face of the outbreak; even distributing food to students at home who would not be able to avail mid day meals.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday including 17 foreign nationals, the Union health ministry said. One new case has been reported from Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, each.

Meanwhile, Italy reported 349 more deaths in a single day, taking their total death toll to over 2,000, AFP news agency reported.

The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said.

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning.

China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.