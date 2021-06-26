Coronavirus: Rajasthan lifts COVID-19 restrictions from June 28

YouTube
    Jaipur, June 26: Amid a drop in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday issued a set of fresh guidelines, easing certain restrictions from 5 am of June 28.

    According to the fresh guidelines, outdoor sports activities will be allowed in clubs while indoor sporting activities allowed for vaccinated people.

    Gyms and restaurants that have vaccinated at least 60 per cent of their staff will be allowed to open for three extra hours, the government said in its order.

    The order further stated that offices with 25 or more employees will be allowed to open with 50 per cent workforce while the workplaces whose at least 60 per cent of employees have received the first dose of vaccine are allowed to open with 100 per cent staff.

    All religious places will be allowed to open from 5 am to 4 pm while parks will remain open from 5 am to 8 am, the government said.

    However, the weekend curfew will continue to remain in the state.

    The state today reported five more coronavirus deaths and 141 fresh cases, pushing the total number of fatalities and infections in the state to 8,910 and 9,51,967, respectively.

    According to an official report, a total of 9,41,218 persons have recovered from the infection so far in the state while the number of active cases at present is 1,839.

    X