  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Puducherry govt orders closure of bars till March 31

    By PTI
    |

    Puducherry, Mar 18: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday announced closure of all bars in the union territory as part of steps to prevent spread of coronavirus.

    While bars have been ordered to remain closed from Thursday till the month-end, wholesale and retail sales of liquor would however, be permitted, he told reporters here.

    Coronavirus: Puducherry govt orders closure of bars till March 31

    He said the government had already launched a slew of measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus in Puducherry.

    Karnataka lockdown extended till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

    Narayanasamy said he and the Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao would visit Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and review steps taken there to prevent spread of the infection.

    He said one woman belonging to Mahe region who had returned from Saudi Arabia recently after attending a religious function had developed positive symptoms of coronavirus.

    She was admitted in the isolation ward in the government general hospital in Mahe.

    "Doctors are attending on her and she is stable," the chief minister said, adding the health authorities were collecting details as to whether anyone had been in contact with the patient.

    Meanwhile, the territorial government intensified measures to impose restrictions on the movement of the people in various public places.

    The district Collector T Arun announced closure with immediate effect of all public parks, botanical garden, Aurobindo Ashram, museum, boat houses at Poornankuppam and at Thengaithittu. In a release, he said the closure became necessary in the wake of COVID-19 being declared a disaster under provisions of Disaster Management Act.

    He said preventive measures had been intensified to improve various restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 to prevent spread of the infection.

    Coronavirus: What is social distancing and how do you practise it

    He also said all medical colleges, dental colleges and physiotherapy centres had been directed not to declare holidays as services of the students, faculty and paramedical staff would be needed for strengthening the healthcare delivery systems.

    Meanwhile, Transport Minister M O H F Shah Jahan launched the spraying of disinfectant solutions on the vehicles at bus terminals as part of the preventive steps.

    All schools, colleges, malls and cinema houses had been directed to remain shut till this month-end, the Chief Minister had announced on Tuesday.

    More PUDUCHERRY News

    Read more about:

    v narayanasamy puducherry coronavirus bars

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X