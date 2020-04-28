Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 30,000; death toll at 937

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 28: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 29,974 on Tuesday, 28 April.

According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 22,010 active cases in the country, while 937 people have died. As many as 7,026 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of COVID-19, including plasma therapy. "Plasma therapy is in experimental stage, but there's not enough evidence yet to claim it can be used as treatment for COVID-19," said Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.