Coronavirus: PM to skip 'Holi Milan' events on expert advice to avoid mass gatherings

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 04: In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme as experts have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"Experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM tweeted.

This year, Holi is on March 10.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has reached to 21 after 15 Italian tourists were tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

According to reports, as of now 438 persons in India have been reported as suspects, of which 225 have completed 28 days of surveillance and 189 are still under observation.

As per an official record. over 89 people have been kept in isolation. Out of which 118 tested, 103 have been found negative and results of 14 are awaited.