Coronavirus outbreak: No need for lockdown in Himachal Pradesh, says CM Jairam Thakur

Hamirpur, Apr 19: In a recent development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that there is no need of imposing a lockdown in the state as the government is doing its best to deal with the COVID-19 situation. The Chief Minister said the government was working on a mechanism under which the dreaded virus would be contained, and the economy of the state strengthened.

"People's cooperation is the need of the hour to combat coronavirus," he said, noting that people's cooperation was seen missing this time and they should come forward to tackle this situation by observing all COVID-related norms.

Thakur said vaccination along with wearing face masks, social distancing, and washing hands repeatedly are the main weapons to deal with the virus.

Responding to a question, he said the BJP was united and would win the Mandi Lok Sabha and Fatehpur Assembly bypoll with ease as the people were happy with the performance of the BJP-led governments both at the Centre and in the state.

On the issue of helping families who have lost family members to COVID-19, Thakur said since their number was high, a final decision to this effect would be taken after thorough discussions.

The state Chief Minister further said the government was keeping a watch on the drought situation and would be ensured that there is no water crisis in any part of the state and an adequate supply of water would be made available to the people.

Replying to a question about his visit to Samirpur to meet former chief minister PK Dhumal, he said it was a courtesy call. Dhumal is a senior leader and his suggestions are vital for running the government, he added.