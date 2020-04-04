  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Mizoram govt launches mobile app that contain updates on COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    Aizawl, Apr 04: To facilitate a speedy dissemination of authenticated information related to the novel coronavirus, the Mizoram government has launched a mobile app containing various information and updates on COVID-19.

    On Friday, State Information and Communication Technology (ICT) minister Robert Romawia Royte launched the mCOVID-19 mobile application.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Mizoram govt launches mobile app that contain updates on COVID-19

    Launching the new mobile app, Royte lauded the software engineers of the ICT department for developing such an innovative app within a short time.

    He said that the application will help administrators, frontline health workers, volunteers of taskforce at various levels and also decision-makers in providing the latest information on COVID-19.

    Scientists say coronavirus could spread through talking and breathing

    The mCOVID-19 android application is developed in such a way as to suit the local requirement, he said.

    Apart from local updates, the application contains national and world-wide updates on the deadly virus in Mizo language, Royte said.

    mCOVID-19 contains the latest update of coronavarius basically on the status of Mizoram, India and the world, number of people quarantined, relief, suggestion column and authentic video related to coronavirus, among others.

    The application could be downloaded from mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in.

    43 more test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai; death toll 19

    The state government on Friday also launched a helpline to address the problem of farmers during the nationwide lockdown.

    Farmers can reach state Agriculture department on phone numbers 0389- 2311160 and 0389 2328564 between 10 am and 2 pm.

    More MOBILE APP News

    Read more about:

    mobile app launched mizoram coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X