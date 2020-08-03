YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa is doing well, says hospital

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 03: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who was hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus is "doing well" and is "clinically stable", the hospital treating him said. The 78-year-old leader is being monitored by a team of doctors at the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru.

    BSY

    "Hon CM of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," Manipal Hospital said in a statement issued late Sunday night, hours after the leader was admitted.

    On Sunday, the chief minister posted a tweet saying that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said in his tweet.

    India witnesses a silver lining as number of recovered COVID-19 cases crosses 1.1 million mark

    Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago after some staff members in his home office were found infected with the virus. Subsequently, his COVID-19 test results were found to be negative. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Leader of Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah have wished Yediyurappa a speedy recovery.

    "I wish Hon'ble CM @BSYBJP a speedy recovery. @CMofKarnataka," Gowda said on Twitter. "I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

    Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the contagious viral disease. Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil had tested positive for COVID-19.

    As on August 2 evening, cumulatively 1,34,819 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 2,496 deaths and 57,725 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue