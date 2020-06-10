  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 9,985 new COVID-19 cases, 274 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, June 10: The COVID-19 tally in India saw a record addition on Wednesday with nearly 10,000 cases to cross 2.76 lakh as several more tested positive for the deadly virus in several states and Union Territories. According to the Health Ministry, the country recorded 9,985 cases in the last 24 hours.

    The number of active cases in the country are 1,33,632, while those cured or discharged are 1,35,205.

    As many as 274 people have died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

    On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that central teams are deployed in 15 states and Union Territories to assist the local administration in containment and management of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said India is better positioned in the fight against the coronavirus disease in comparison to many countries but cautioned against any complacency.

    On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the coronavirus disease pandemic has been worsening globally and now is not the time for any country to "take its foot off the pedal".

    Recently, more than 136,000 new cases were reported worldwide, the most in a single day so far, and nearly 75 per cent of them were reported from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia, Ghebreyesus said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 9:56 [IST]
