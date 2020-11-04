Coronavirus outbreak: India records 46,254 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases remain below six lakh

Festivals, laxity in adhering to protocol behind surge in COVID cases in Delhi, says govt

New Delhi, Nov 04: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded 46,254 fresh coronavirus cases, with the total COVID-19 case tally surging to 83,13,876. According to the health ministry, a total of 514 fresh fatalities were also reported and now the overall virus-related death toll has touched 1,23,611.

The number of active cases continues to remain below six lakh at 5,33,787. Over the last 24 hours, active cases dropped by 7,618, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Total cured cases now stand at 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the ICMR, a total of 11,29,98,959 COVID-19 tests have been carried out up to November 3.

As per the health ministry, the national coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 92.09 per cent and case fatality rate has come down to 1.49 per cent.

COVID-19 cases in the country had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 29.

Of the total 1,23,611 deaths reported in the country so far, 44,248 have been reported from Maharashtra, 11,247 from Karnataka, 11,214 from Tamil Nadu, 7,089 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,013 from West Bengal, 6,734 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,652 from Delhi, 4,245 from Punjab and 3,731 from Gujarat.