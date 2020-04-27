Coronavirus outbreak: Here is how Uttar Pradesh is planning to fight COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Apr 27: While the nation is under coronavirus crisis, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's government has come up with a decision to focus on districts with no or less than ten coronavirus cases to start industrial activities soon in those areas. According to the state government's decision, small industrial activities could be started in around 45 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state to review the COVID-19 situation.

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh CM has directed officials to ensure geo-tagging of all shelter homes in the state, on the lines of the community kitchens.

Adityanath also asked health officials to increase pool testing in all coronavirus hospitals with respect to maximise testing facilities. He also asked the officials to promote cashless payment through Rupay card.

Earlier, a video clip of a person, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and throwing water bottles and food packets from outside a locked gate, as several people inside are stretching out their hands through the gate, trying to grab them in Agra had gone viral on social media.

This incident took place days after the Centre and state government claimed that "Agra model of containment" was showcased as a success in the nation. But, several residents in the area claimed that food was distributed at the quarantine centre in a similar routine.

According to Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said it happened a few days ago, and "everything is fine now".

According to the Health Ministry, 1,868 people have been infected from the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. While 289 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 29 have died from the deadly pandemic.