  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cannot be cured by BCG vaccine, says WHO

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has minimised studies that claimed the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine may be effective in preventing coronavirus infection.

    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cannot be cured by BCG vaccine, says WHO
    Representational Image

    According to reports it is said that the BCG vaccination prevents severe forms of tuberculosis in children and diversion of local supplies may result in neonates not being vaccinated, resulting in an increase of disease and deaths from tuberculosis.

    Coronavirus 10 times deadlier than Swine Flu, only vaccine can fully end transmission: WHO

    The WHO, in its report said that there is no evidence that the BCG vaccine protects people against the deadly virus.

    "There is experimental evidence from both animal and human studies that the BCG vaccine has non-specific effects on the immune system. These effects have not been well characterized and their clinical relevance is unknown," the report said.

    The WHO also said that two clinical trials, that answers all the question regarding the pandemic are underway, and the evidence would be evaluated when it is available.

    Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world have surpassed two million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

    In this data, it said that 2,019,320 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus globally. Some 119,483 people have died of the disease caused by the virus.

    More WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION News

    Read more about:

    world health organisation vaccine coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X