Coronavirus outbreak: Antibody testing helps Chhattisgarh health officials to find 'Patient Zero'

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Raipur, Apr 21: The Chhattisgarh Health Department has managed to find the source of infection in Katghora, in Korba district using rapid antibody test kits.

According to reports, a 22-year-old man, who is identified as "Patient 0", was found to have antibodies through the rapid test, even though his swab test had come back negative. Earlier, a 16-year-old boy was first found with the deadly virus in Katghora.

As many as 25 confirmed cases soon emerged in Katghora, after which Katghora was declared a hotspot in the state. While the state Health Department was responsible for maintaining the containment in the area, their other priority was to find the source of infection.

The mistery was solved on Monday after one of his friends was found to have COVID-19 antibodies during rapid testing. Speaking to a media organisation, a health official said that the man (friend) had traveled to Nizamuddin. He had then traveled with the 16-year-old from Gondiya to Katghora.

The health officials said that the man, who had also been quarantined, became a carrier for the infection before he was cured.

Presently, Chhattisgarh has 4,500 rapid-testing kits and is set to get 75,000 more from a South Korean firm in the next few days. State Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that the kits are currently being used at the hotspot. Based on the results, the health officials can start spacing them out and check larger groups faster.