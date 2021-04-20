Coronavirus new symptoms: Second wave Covid-19 infections looks different from first, see if you have them

Avoid all travel to India: US to its citizens amid spike in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Apr 20: Amid a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, the situation is getting worse as the COVID-19 infection is going undetected in the RT-PCR test.

Also there's a lot of concern over the symptoms of Covid-19 and its severity in the second wave of the pandemic.

But, how is India's second wave of infections different from the first?

The Indian Council of Medical Research chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that the only difference is shortness of breath which is higher among the patients this time as a higher requirement of oxygen was found in this wave.

Unlike the classic symptoms of Covid, current research which has emerged from hospitals across India, shows Nausea, abdominal pain, hearing impairment, vomiting, diarrhea and coughs along with predominant oral and skin manifestations are being seen much more commonly with the current variant.

Other symptoms increasingly seen in COVID positive patients include joint pain, myalgia, gastrointestinal complications, conjunctivitis, weakness and loss of appetite.

In some individuals, there is no fever at all and in others fever sometimes begins only a day or two after the other symptoms.