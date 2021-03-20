Coronavirus: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Mar 20: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday took to Twitter and said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will test people for COVID-19 randomly at crowded places without their consent, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in an order today. The strict move to test people using the rapid antigen method comes amid Maharashtra, among other states.

"Rapid antigen testing (RAT) at crowded places like malls, railway stations (for inbound trains), bus depots, marketplaces, tourist places and government offices shall be done randomly. RAT will be carried out without the consent of citizens who are present at these crowded places," the municipal body said in the order.

"If the citizen refuses to test, it would amount to an offence under the Epidemic Act, 1897. Hence, action shall be initiated against the offender," the order said.