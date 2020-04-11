Coronavirus: Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30; third state to do so

Mumbai, Apr 11: Maharashtra on Saturday became the third state to extend the lockdown till April 30, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a video conference with Prime Minister earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his decision to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30.

"Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till 30th April. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times," he said.

Thackeray said that the lockdown can be relaxed in certain areas while on others it will become stricter. He also said that the decision on lifting the curbs completely after April 30 will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation.

Maharashtra becomes the third state to extend the lockdown period after Odisha and Punjab.

With 1574 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 110 deaths so far while 188 patients have recovered.