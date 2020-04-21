Coronavirus lockdown violation: FIR against Kannada TV anchor for organizing guest-packed wedding

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 04: An FIR (first information report) has been filed against a Kannada TV anchor allegedly for preparing to organise a guest packed wedding at his resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The accused TV personality identified as Akul Balaji allegedly made preparations for organising the wedding at a resort called Sunshine by Jade in Doddaballapura on April 18.

When the locals alerted the police about the event, cops immediately swung into action and arrived at the resort. Nearly 20 people from Bengaluru were present there to attend the wedding ceremony despite restrictions on congregational activities.

The accused was booked for flouting lockdown orders. Balaji is a film actor, television host and dancer who has worked in both Kannada and Telugu languages. He started his career by acting and hosting television shows and has participated in the Kannada Film Industry for almost a decade. Balaji married in the year 2008 and the couple has a son.