Coronavirus lockdown: In two days, 14 migrant workers killed in road accidents

India

New Delhi, May 15: As many as fourteen migrants were killed and more than 60 others injured in two road accidents that took place on Wednesday and Thursday while they were on the way to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In the first incident, among the six people who lost their lives in an accident, a father and his son were killed when an Agra-bound Uttar Pradesh roadways bus hit a group of migrant workers. These workers were walking from Haryana to their home in Bihar's Gopalganj. Of the four injured, two of them are in a critical condition and were taken to hospital in Meerut.

Abhishek Yadav, the accused tried to escape from the spot. But was arrested by the police. Yadav hails from Firozabad and has been booked for alleged rash driving and death due to negligence.

According to survivors and eye-witnesses, the group of workers had set out from Kharera in Haryana on Sunday.

The survivors recalled the incident as the bus rammed into the unaware migrants walking on the sides of the highway. a survivor also said that they were walking for several days and were determined to reach home since they were running out of food and money.

In another incident around 180 km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, eight Uttar Pradesh-bound migrant workers were killed and nearly 55 injured when the truck they were travelling, collided with a bus.

It is reportedly said that the mishap took place around 3 am when a truck carrying nearly 65 migrant workers from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh collided with a bus, which only had a driver, coming from the wrong side on the Guna bypass road.

However, the injured managed to escape from the jaws of death and were undergoing treatment at the Guna district hospital and they did not receive any serious injuries.

It is allegedly said that carelessness of the bus driver caused the accident and a case has been registered against the bus driver and further investigation is underway.