    Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi govt distributes ration for next month; Liquor shop shut in MP

    New Delhi, Mar 28: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown.

    Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said, "The Delhi government has started distributing ration for the next month. 7.5 kg per person, which means one-and-a-half times more than the normal."

    Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50 per cent extra for the next month.

    Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has issued a fresh order, asking the liquor shops owners to keep their outlets shut during the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

    Why India may be in the third stage of the coronavirus pandemic

    The state government also extended the closure of cinema halls in the state till 14.

    Earlier, the MP government had ordered that the cinema halls be kept shut till March 31 as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 873 on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
