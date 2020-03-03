Coronavirus LIVE: Number of COVID-19 cases in India near 60,000-mark, death toll above 1,900

  • search
    New Delhi, May 08: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday revealed that the country confirmed 3,320 coronavirus cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours, taking the national tally to 59,662 and the death toll to 1,981.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in Delhi rises to 1,640

    It can be seen that Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit COVID-19 state in India, recording 19,063 coronavirus cases so far.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:18 AM, 9 May
    3,320 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths reported in last 24 hours in India
    9:10 AM, 9 May
    The latest figures from the Health Ministry says that the total COVID-19 cases in India is now at 59,662, of which active cases are 39,834, while 17,847 have been cured or discharged. The death toll is 1,981.
    8:57 AM, 9 May
    Germany will have to work on another supplementary budget to help the state's social security system cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic
    8:50 AM, 9 May
    North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War II and wishing Russia success in fighting its coronavirus outbreak.
    8:44 AM, 9 May
    China has reported one new coronavirus case and 15 asymptomatic cases
    8:37 AM, 9 May
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Sunday announce that all travelers coming to the United Kingdom will be quarantined for a fortnight
    8:32 AM, 9 May
    ​India's fuel demand dipped 45.8 per cent in April from a year earlier, as a nationwide lockdown and travel curbs to combat the spread of novel coronavirus eroded economic activity
    8:27 AM, 9 May
    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to PM Modi, demanding Rs 30,000 crore package in coming three months for the state to curb economic crisis due to COVID-19 outbreak.
    8:25 AM, 9 May
    Figures released by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has brought national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths.
    8:19 AM, 9 May
    The United States issued a new rule on Friday tightening visa guidelines for Chinese journalists, saying it was in response to the treatment of US journalists in China.
    8:10 AM, 9 May
    Odisha Health Department said that 14 more tests positive for COVID-19, state's count rises to 284.
    7:52 AM, 9 May
    US Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman became the second White House staffer to test positive coronavirus this week
    11:51 PM, 8 May
    Karnataka government has allowed restaurants, pubs and bars to sell liquor at retail prices from tomorrow till May 17, liquor can be sold only in takeaway form.
    11:21 PM, 8 May
    338 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 6,318 including 2,020 recovered, 4.230 active cases and 68 deaths, says Delhi Health Department.
    10:37 PM, 8 May
    30 new positive cases (Kashmir division) reported today in J&K today, taking the total number of cases to 823: Government of UT of Jammu & Kashmir
    10:37 PM, 8 May
    he Assam government has increased the excise duty on liquor by 25%: Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary
    10:37 PM, 8 May
    All educational/training institutions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed till 31st May 2020: Government of Jammu and Kashmir
    9:38 PM, 8 May
    22 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of positive cases rises in the state to 647.
    9:36 PM, 8 May
    155 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking total number of cases to 3,214 including 1,387 discharges and 66 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,761.
    8:53 PM, 8 May
    There has been a rumour for the past 2-3 days that army will be deployed in Mumbai. There is no need for army deployment, says Uddhav.
    8:52 PM, 8 May
    There have been around 18,000 positive cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says, it is a huge number. 3,250 patients have been treated and discharged so far.
    8:52 PM, 8 May
    130 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in West Bengal, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,678 while the death toll stands at 88.
    8:11 PM, 8 May
    25 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today, taking the total number of cases to 808, death toll to 26: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    7:54 PM, 8 May
    Himachal Pradesh Cabinet gives its nod to increase the curfew relaxation to 7 hours from 5 hours. says state government.
    7:33 PM, 8 May
    Madras High Court orders closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu amid Covid-19 lockdown, permitting only online sale of liquor.
    7:26 PM, 8 May
    25 new positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 271, says Odisha government.
    7:26 PM, 8 May
    Jharkhand Government prohibits for one year the manufacturing, storage, distribution or sale of Pan Masala containing Magnesium Carbonate in the state.
    6:45 PM, 8 May
    600 new COVID19 positive cases including 399 in Chennai reported in the state today: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar
    6:27 PM, 8 May
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on phone with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono about the challenges arising out of Covid-19 spread.
    5:57 PM, 8 May
    There are 146 cases of Covid-19 in Chandigarh including 21 recovered/discharged and one death, says Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.
