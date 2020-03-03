Coronavirus LIVE: Number of COVID-19 cases in India near 60,000-mark, death toll above 1,900

India

New Delhi, May 08: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday revealed that the country confirmed 3,320 coronavirus cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours, taking the national tally to 59,662 and the death toll to 1,981.

It can be seen that Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit COVID-19 state in India, recording 19,063 coronavirus cases so far.

3,320 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths reported in last 24 hours in India The latest figures from the Health Ministry says that the total COVID-19 cases in India is now at 59,662, of which active cases are 39,834, while 17,847 have been cured or discharged. The death toll is 1,981. Germany will have to work on another supplementary budget to help the state's social security system cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War II and wishing Russia success in fighting its coronavirus outbreak. China has reported one new coronavirus case and 15 asymptomatic cases British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Sunday announce that all travelers coming to the United Kingdom will be quarantined for a fortnight ​India's fuel demand dipped 45.8 per cent in April from a year earlier, as a nationwide lockdown and travel curbs to combat the spread of novel coronavirus eroded economic activity Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to PM Modi, demanding Rs 30,000 crore package in coming three months for the state to curb economic crisis due to COVID-19 outbreak. Figures released by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has brought national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths. The United States issued a new rule on Friday tightening visa guidelines for Chinese journalists, saying it was in response to the treatment of US journalists in China. Odisha Health Department said that 14 more tests positive for COVID-19, state's count rises to 284. US Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman became the second White House staffer to test positive coronavirus this week Karnataka government has allowed restaurants, pubs and bars to sell liquor at retail prices from tomorrow till May 17, liquor can be sold only in takeaway form. 338 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 6,318 including 2,020 recovered, 4.230 active cases and 68 deaths, says Delhi Health Department. 30 new positive cases (Kashmir division) reported today in J&K today, taking the total number of cases to 823: Government of UT of Jammu & Kashmir he Assam government has increased the excise duty on liquor by 25%: Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary All educational/training institutions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed till 31st May 2020: Government of Jammu and Kashmir 22 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of positive cases rises in the state to 647. 155 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking total number of cases to 3,214 including 1,387 discharges and 66 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,761. There has been a rumour for the past 2-3 days that army will be deployed in Mumbai. There is no need for army deployment, says Uddhav. There have been around 18,000 positive cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says, it is a huge number. 3,250 patients have been treated and discharged so far. 130 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in West Bengal, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,678 while the death toll stands at 88. 25 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today, taking the total number of cases to 808, death toll to 26: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Himachal Pradesh Cabinet gives its nod to increase the curfew relaxation to 7 hours from 5 hours. says state government. Madras High Court orders closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu amid Covid-19 lockdown, permitting only online sale of liquor. 25 new positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 271, says Odisha government. Jharkhand Government prohibits for one year the manufacturing, storage, distribution or sale of Pan Masala containing Magnesium Carbonate in the state. 600 new COVID19 positive cases including 399 in Chennai reported in the state today: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on phone with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono about the challenges arising out of Covid-19 spread. There are 146 cases of Covid-19 in Chandigarh including 21 recovered/discharged and one death, says Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.