Coronavirus LIVE: Andhra Pradesh govt provides Rs 1,000 to needy people as a relief measure

Andhra Pradesh govt provides Rs 1,000 to needy people as a relief measure
New Delhi, Apr 04: A 75-year-old coronavirus patient in Karnataka's Bagalkote died due to the illness, taking the state's death toll to four. According to the officials, the victim, who was a trader did not have any travel history, died on Friday. Authorities also confirmed that the man had no connection to the Tabligh-e-Jamaat event in Delhi.
All the six people from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj test positive for COVID-19 who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. "Samples of 21 people who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin were sent to Medical College, Gorakhpur for examination," District Magistrate of Maharajganj Ujjwal Kumar said.
Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar Municipal Corporation sprays disinfectant on the streets in the city, amid #Coronavirus threat pic.twitter.com/fKnAvXF1Hz— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
To fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the officials from Srinagar Municipal Corporation were seen spraying disinfectant on the streets in the city.
Andhra Pradesh Health Department on Saturday said that the state, in the last 12 hours, it recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases. Four in Krishna, four in Kadapa, three each in Guntur and Kurnool, and one each in Chittor and Parakasam districts. The total positive cases in the state now stand at 180.
As 67 COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, of which 80 per cent or 53 cases were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 43 from within the city itself, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, may be extended in some parts of Maharashtra, especially in cities like Mumbai where the number of cases is high.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that till now, there are 386 coronavirus positive patients including 259 from Markaz Nizamuddin and are left with only 7,000-8,000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits in stock which will last 2-3 days. He further said that the state government has demanded 50,000 PPE kits on urgent basis.
Tamil Nadu recorded one more death of a Tablighi Jamaat member in Villupuram today while it is yet to be officially confirmed if he was among those tested positive for COVID-19. The deceased had been admitted to the local government hospital on April 1 after the government’s appeal to Tablighi Jamaat members to come forward for COVID-19 screening.
आओ दीया जलाएं। pic.twitter.com/6sc5bplbVy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for 'Jiya Jalaye'in a video.
