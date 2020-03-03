Coronavirus LIVE: Andhra Pradesh govt provides Rs 1,000 to needy people as a relief measure

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 04: A 75-year-old coronavirus patient in Karnataka's Bagalkote died due to the illness, taking the state's death toll to four. According to the officials, the victim, who was a trader did not have any travel history, died on Friday. Authorities also confirmed that the man had no connection to the Tabligh-e-Jamaat event in Delhi.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    1:45 PM, 4 Apr
    A 16-year-old boy, who is a member of Tablighi Jamaat congregation, was tested positive for coronavirus in Korba, Chhattisgarh.
    1:41 PM, 4 Apr
    Amid the COVID-19 outbeak in the country, Government of Andhra Pradesh is providing Rs 1,000 each of financial assistance to Below Poverty Line(BPL) families as a relief measure. This relief measure will be provided to 1.3 crore poor and underprivileged families.
    1:16 PM, 4 Apr
    Nepal Health Ministry has said that three fresh coronavirus cases reported in Nepal while two people have a travel history to India and one COVID-19 affected person is a relative of an earlier positive patient.
    1:14 PM, 4 Apr
    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and sanitisers to Mumbai Police. Addressing the gathering, Deshmukh said, "We want our Police officials to remain safe while they are on duty".
    12:57 PM, 4 Apr
    While Pakistan reported 2,708 coronavirus cases, Punjab region alone registered 1,000 cases. According to the National Health Services, the pandemic outbreak has claimed 40 lives.
    12:48 PM, 4 Apr
    Three coronavirus positive patients have passed away in Madhya Pradesh while two from Indore and one from Chhindwara. The death toll in the state has reached 11. The positive cases of the pandemic in the state stands at 158, including 11 deaths.
    12:42 PM, 4 Apr
    Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that one COVID-19 positive case has been reported from North Lakhimpur District, taking the total number of positive cases in Assam to 25.
    12:32 PM, 4 Apr
    All the six people from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj test positive for COVID-19 who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. "Samples of 21 people who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin were sent to Medical College, Gorakhpur for examination," District Magistrate of Maharajganj Ujjwal Kumar said.
    12:23 PM, 4 Apr
    To fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the officials from Srinagar Municipal Corporation were seen spraying disinfectant on the streets in the city.
    11:54 AM, 4 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh Health Department on Saturday said that the state, in the last 12 hours, it recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases. Four in Krishna, four in Kadapa, three each in Guntur and Kurnool, and one each in Chittor and Parakasam districts. The total positive cases in the state now stand at 180.
    11:42 AM, 4 Apr
    As 67 COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, of which 80 per cent or 53 cases were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 43 from within the city itself, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, may be extended in some parts of Maharashtra, especially in cities like Mumbai where the number of cases is high.
    11:37 AM, 4 Apr
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that till now, there are 386 coronavirus positive patients including 259 from Markaz Nizamuddin and are left with only 7,000-8,000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits in stock which will last 2-3 days. He further said that the state government has demanded 50,000 PPE kits on urgent basis.
    11:25 AM, 4 Apr
    Tamil Nadu recorded one more death of a Tablighi Jamaat member in Villupuram today while it is yet to be officially confirmed if he was among those tested positive for COVID-19. The deceased had been admitted to the local government hospital on April 1 after the government’s appeal to Tablighi Jamaat members to come forward for COVID-19 screening.
    11:25 AM, 4 Apr
    Delhi
    As many as 108 members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital staff including doctors and nurses have been quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who in their second test report were found positive for COVID-19. Of the 108, 85 are in home quarantine and 23 in the hospital
    11:23 AM, 4 Apr
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved for the manufacture of 66 crore triple layer special masks made of ‘khadi’ material to fight coronavirus pandemic.
    11:22 AM, 4 Apr
    Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for 'Jiya Jalaye'in a video.
    11:05 AM, 4 Apr
    All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) employees to donate one day's salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight COVID-19.
    10:57 AM, 4 Apr
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all those who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, to voluntarily call at '104' helpline and take Covid-19 test and follow the guidelines.
    10:52 AM, 4 Apr
    Uttar Pradesh health officials on Saturday said that three Tablighi Jamaat members, including two Bangladeshis, who had attended the religious congregation in Delhi mid-march have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.
    10:46 AM, 4 Apr
    First woman from Madhya Pradesh who tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal and her father, have now tested negative of COVID-19. Both have been discharged from the hospital.
    10:35 AM, 4 Apr
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding a high-level meeting to review preparedness and take stock of the situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at his residence.
    10:33 AM, 4 Apr
    Health Ministry on Saturday said that the death toll due to coronavirus reached 68 in India and the number of cases increased to 2,902.
    10:27 AM, 4 Apr
    As many as 112 French nationals, who were stranded in Kerala due to lockdown, were on Saturday, airlifted by a special Air India flight to Paris. Their baggage was disinfected and they were screened at the Cochin International airport's health desk before departure.
    10:26 AM, 4 Apr
    A 36-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Total number of positive cases in the state is 155 with nine deaths.
    9:55 AM, 4 Apr
    As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 shoot up to 295 in Kerala, Idduki Fire Services disinfects public places including ATMs, bus-stops and post office premises in the city.
    9:52 AM, 4 Apr
    The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra doubles to 490 in 4 days. Over 50 per cent cases in Mumbai.
    9:43 AM, 4 Apr
    Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, farmers in Amritsar ;claimed that they continue to face trouble in the harvest season due to the unavailability of labourers and required machines that are stuck in different states due to restriction of movement.
    9:40 AM, 4 Apr
    To curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Odisha government vamped up its efforts by training to 500 MBBS students for treating coronavirus patients in the state.
    9:33 AM, 4 Apr
    70 train coaches are being converted into isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad Railway Division.
    9:33 AM, 4 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department said that a 60-year-old COVID-19 positive woman patient passed away in Bikaner, earlier today. 12 new positive cases confirmed in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 191 including 41 Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees.
