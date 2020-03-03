  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Authorities identifies four new COVID-19 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Maharashtra alone reported 13 deaths on Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreak surged past 100 with 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours or so.

    On Sunday, the Health Ministry said that shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and N95 masks was easing with supplies being received and dispatched to states while orders for additional procurement were also been placed to improve availability.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka man loses life due to COVID-19

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    8:46 AM, 6 Apr
    China has reported 38 migrated cases of COVID-19 cases with one death.
    8:41 AM, 6 Apr
    A huge crowd of people gathered outside the residence of Arvi's BJP MLA Dadarao Keche in Wardha, Maharashtra, on Sunday on the occasion of his birthday, violating the coronavirus lockdown, after they were allegedly told that ration is being distributed at his residence.
    8:36 AM, 6 Apr
    Death toll crossed 100 after 27 people lost their lives in one day.
    8:30 AM, 6 Apr
    Maharashtra government on Monday said that wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to Maharashtra Mantralaya for the coming few months. No entry to anyone without face masks.
    8:24 AM, 6 Apr
    A disinfection tunnel has been installed at the entrance of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Hubli, Karnataka. The tunnel, that has been installed with help of 'Young Indian' org, sprays small percentage of Sodium hypochlorite solution on people through nozzles before they enter market.
    8:18 AM, 6 Apr
    Prayagraj district administration said that an Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi, has tested positive for coronavirus. The person is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district.
    8:10 AM, 6 Apr
    According to Johns Hopkins tracker, death toll in the United States top 1,200 in last 24 hours.
    11:32 PM, 5 Apr
    One more COVID-19 positive case reported in Kapurthala. Out of 33 people of Tablighi Jamaat, one has tested positive. He was living in Kot Karar Khan village in Kapurthala. Person was residing at a mosque along with other Jamaatis: Chief Secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu, Punjab
    10:47 PM, 5 Apr
    elhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Quarantine Centre in Chhawla lit earthen lamps
    10:45 PM, 5 Apr
    Telangana: 62 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Telangana state today with no patients discharged and no deaths today. Total 289 active Coronavirus positive cases being treated at different hospitals across the state.
    10:30 PM, 5 Apr
    Except for the BJP members and a few homes who joined the prime minister's call of lighting candles and 'diyas' at 9 pm, it was a usual evening in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya on Sunday. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and almost all the state cabinet ministers stayed away from it
    10:23 PM, 5 Apr
    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lit earthen lamps at his residence today.
    10:21 PM, 5 Apr
    People in Amritsar lit earthen lamps, candles, torch lights and car flashlights following PM Modi's appeal to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes
    10:20 PM, 5 Apr
    Members of High Commission of India in Pakistan lit the lamps.
    10:16 PM, 5 Apr
    Maharashtra: Priests lit earthen lamps at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir in Mumbai.
    10:09 PM, 5 Apr
    A glimpse from Greater Noida
    10:05 PM, 5 Apr
    Jaipur: Massive fire in a building from bursting crackers for 9baje 9mintues. Fire brigade have rushed to the spot.
    10:02 PM, 5 Apr
    WATCH Odisha: People in a residential building in Bhubaneswar chanted 'Gayatri Mantra' after lighting earthen lamps.
    10:00 PM, 5 Apr
    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar thanks the selfless Sanitation Warriors cleaning our surroundings and hospitals, disinfecting affected areas and thus keeping the virus at bay.
    9:51 PM, 5 Apr
    PM Modi's mother lights a lamp
    9:45 PM, 5 Apr
    PM Modi lights lamp
    9:41 PM, 5 Apr
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lights up earthen lamps along with his family.
    9:37 PM, 5 Apr
    UP CM Yogi Adityanath lights earthen lamps to form an 'Om', at his residence.
    9:24 PM, 5 Apr
    Skyline in Mumbai before (pic 1) & after (pic 2) the residents turned off the lights of their houses.
    9:23 PM, 5 Apr
    9 mins of solidarity at 9 pm, India stands united
    9:23 PM, 5 Apr
    #9बजे9मिनट #9pm9minute
    9:22 PM, 5 Apr
    India is together in this battle
    9:21 PM, 5 Apr
    9pm 9 minutes
    9:20 PM, 5 Apr
    Corona gone?
    9:20 PM, 5 Apr
    #9बजे9मिनट
    X