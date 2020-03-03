Coronavirus LIVE: Authorities identifies four new COVID-19 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi, Apr 06: Maharashtra alone reported 13 deaths on Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreak surged past 100 with 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours or so.
On Sunday, the Health Ministry said that shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and N95 masks was easing with supplies being received and dispatched to states while orders for additional procurement were also been placed to improve availability.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Quarantine Centre in Chhawla lit earthen lamps & candles at 9 PM, following PM Modi's appeal to all to switch off all lights today at 9 PM for 9 minutes & just light candles/diya, to mark fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/dtAa6h3Ha0— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ@narendramodiଙ୍କ ଆହ୍ୱାନ କ୍ରମେ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କ ସହ ମୁଁ ଓ ମୋର ପରିବାର କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ କାରଣରୁ ସମାଜରେ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଉଥିବା ନିରାଶାର ଅନ୍ଧକାର ବିରୋଧରେ ଦୀପ ପ୍ରଜ୍ଜ୍ୱଳିତ କଲି।— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 5, 2020
ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଆମ ମାନଙ୍କର #SocialDistancing ପ୍ରତି ସଚେତନତା ଏବଂ ଏକତା ହିଁ ଆମର ବିଜୟକୁ ସୁନିଶ୍ଚିତ କରିବ। #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/7qcUouBUXz
Punjab: People in Amritsar lit earthen lamps, candles, torch lights and car flashlights following PM Modi's appeal to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes & just light a candle,'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID. pic.twitter.com/y7v9GPmyT3— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
#WATCH: Members of High Commission of India in Pakistan lit the lamps. PM Narendra Modi had appealed to all to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes & just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark fight against #COVID pic.twitter.com/SRgXuTD98a— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
#WATCH Maharashtra: Priests lit earthen lamps at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir in Mumbai. PM Modi had appealed to all to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes & just light a candle,'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark fight against #COVID pic.twitter.com/B5LRtHVRV7— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
Massive fire in a building in my neighborhood from bursting crackers for #9baje9mintues. Fire brigade just drove in. Hope everyone's safe. pic.twitter.com/NcyDxYdeFW— Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) April 5, 2020
#WATCH Odisha: People in a residential building in Bhubaneswar chanted 'Gayatri Mantra' after lighting earthen lamps. People across India switched off lights for 9 min at 9 PM today&lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per PM's appeal pic.twitter.com/XGsCIySiel— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness. pic.twitter.com/tTheS9oO4I— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020
#LightForIndia | Mother of #PMModi, Heeraben, lights an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence. India switched off all the lights for #9pm9minutes today & just lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per PM's appeal. pic.twitter.com/4K3IELSBuR— Oneindia News (@Oneindia) April 5, 2020
शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020
शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥ pic.twitter.com/4DeiMsCN11
आज पूरे देश ने अपनी सामूहिक संकल्प शक्ति का परिचय देकर अंधकार से प्रकाश की तरफ़ जाने का संदेश दिया है। मैंने भी ९ बजे दिया जला कर भारत की संकल्प शक्ति के साथ अपने संकल्प को जोड़ दिया। कोरोना वायरस के ख़िलाफ़ भारत के संकल्प की जीत अवश्य होगी।#9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/9oBJyn94Ya— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 5, 2020
Skyline in Mumbai before (pic 1) & after (pic 2) the residents turned off the lights of their houses. PM Modi had appealed to India to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KVmQt1Ngqj— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/Wia1UnmNs0— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 5, 2020
India is together in this battle@narendramodi— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 5, 2020
तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय#9PmFor9Minute pic.twitter.com/3Sr4bYKhGu
April 5, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/koKZ0tNKfF— नीलांजन | Nilanjan (@NilanjanS) April 5, 2020