    Coronavirus: Is Mamata Banerjee using Tablighi Jamaat incident to gather votes asks BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has been accused of appeasing the minorities by the BJP.

    The party has accused her of not sharing updates on those persons from Bengal who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

    The event that took place in Nizamuddin, is now identified as a hotspot for the spread of novel coronavirus.

    Coronavirus: Is Mamata Banerjee using Tablighi Jamaat incident to gather votes?
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The BJP accused CM Mamata Banerjee after she avoided a query on Tablighi Jamaat cases in West Bengal. She urged the media not to ask "such communal questions".

    Reacting to this, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed Mamata Banerjee and alleged that the CM was trying to appease minority over the issue that has created panic among people.

    Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya said, "Jamaat cases have exploded across, but no clarity on the latest numbers in Bengal. How many of them traced and tested. Results? No update at all!".

    Amid the tussle between the BJP and the West Bengal government concerning the COVID-19 figures, Mamata Banerjee had said that eight more positive cases of COVID-19 registered in the state, taking the number of cases in the state to 87.

    But, the Union Health Ministry had claimed that the positive coronavirus cases had touched 91 in West Bengal.

