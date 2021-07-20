Coronavirus impact: Black fungus reappears to 9 patients in Agra

What is green fungus infection? How does it spread? Symptoms and treatment

New Delhi, July 20: In a recent development, black fungus patients in Agra, who had recovered initially, are now being diagnosed with the infection again. As many as nine cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus, have been confirmed at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra.

Akhil Pratap Singh, a district in charge of black fungus treatment, said, "Over the past two months, 83 patients of black fungus surfaced in Agra district. Out of these, 41 have been cured of the infection. All these patients are called for check-ups after every 15 days."

"Following an MRI test, re-infection of black fungus was confirmed in nine of these patients. Notably, these patients did not show any symptoms of re-infection. All these patients are now being provided anti-fungal treatment," he added.

Meanwhile, two more patients were diagnosed with black fungus infection in the lungs in the city.

These patients have been admitted to the medicine ward of the SN Medical College.