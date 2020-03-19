Coronavirus: Here is the list of Helpline numbers for states and UTs

New Delhi, Mar 19: The total number of confirmed viral coronavirus pandemic cases in the country rose to 151, which includes three death cases in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In order to aid the cirtizens the government has extended helplines and websites to inform, answer and act to the queries and complaints regarding coronavirus, to control the spread of the disease.

Here are the coronavirus helpline Numbers of States & Union Territories (UTs):

Andhra Pradesh: 0866-2410978 Arunachal Pradesh: 9436055743 Assam: 6913347770 Bihar: 104 Chhattisgarh: 104 Goa: 104 Gujarat: 104 Haryana: 8558893911 Himachal Pradesh: 104 Jharkhand: 104 Karnataka: 104 Kerala: 0471-2552056 Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2527177 Maharashtra: 020-26127394 Manipur: 3852411668 Meghalaya: 108 Mizoram: 102 Nagaland: 7005539653 Odisha: 9439994859 Punjab: 104 Rajasthan: 0141-2225624 Sikkim: 104 Tamil Nadu: 044-29510500 Telangana: 104 Tripura: 0381-2315879 Uttarakhand: 104 Uttar Pradesh: 18001805145 West Bengal: 1800313444222, 03323412600,

Union Territory (UT) Helpline Numbers:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 03192-232102

Chandigarh: 9779558282

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 104

Delhi: 011-22307145

Jammu & Kashmir: 01912520982, 0194-2440283

Ladakh: 01982256462

Lakshadweep: 104

Puducherry: 104