Coronavirus crisis: WHO likely to approve Covaxin in 4-6 weeks

New Delhi, July 10: In a recent development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is likely to approve indigenously developed vaccine in use so far, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, for an emergency use listing in the next four to six weeks.

During a webinar on vaccine access across the world, Dr Swaminathan said, "There is a process to be followed for approval. Companies have to submit their safety data, complete trial data, and even manufacturing quality data for approval. Bharat Biotech has already started submitting the data and the dossier is being assessed. It is the next vaccine to be reviewed by our committee. There will be a decision on inclusion in the next four to six weeks."

Dr Swaminathan said the Phase 3 trial data of Covaxin "looks good" and meets the safety profile of the international public health agency so far.

Recently, Bharat Biotech announced Covaxin's Phase-3 clinical trial data. As per the trial report, Covaxin has been found to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

Covaxin has already received emergency use authorization in 16 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Philippines and Iran.

If granted, the WHO approval will come as a relief to Indians and citizens of at least 12 countries where the vaccine is being administered.