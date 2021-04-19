Looking for Covid-19 bed, oxygen cylinder or Remdesivir injections in Delhi? Details here

Coronavirus cases: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut demands special Parliament session

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Apr 19: In a bid to discuss the grim coronavirus situation of all states in the country, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded a special session of Parliament. The Shiv Sena leader said that there should be an open discussion on the COVID-19 situation of all states.

Speaking to media, Sanjay Raut confirmed, "I have demanded a special session of Parliament because I have been speaking to political leaders of the country. They say the situation is grim in their states too."

"So, if the Central government calls a special session, there will be an open discussion on the situation of all states," added the Shiv Sena leader.

Raut's demand for a special Parliament session has come on a day when India reported over 2.73 lakh new cases of coronavirus in just 24 hours. There are almost 20 lakh active cases of COVID-19 in the country now.