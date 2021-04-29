How India’s international diplomacy is paying off in the battle against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 29: In a recent development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, however, he is asymptomatic and is working under isolation. According to reports, the 69-year-old Congress leader had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife tested positive.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "Today my report on getting the Covid test also came out positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the Covid protocol."

On Wednesday, Gehlot tweeted that his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and she too was asymptomatic. Gehlot, as a precautionary measure, isolated himself soon and held meetings with health officials and others while being under isolation.

Presently, Rajasthan is under a month-long curfew till May 21. On Wednesday the state registered an unprecedented 16,613 new COVID-19 cases and 120 related fatalities, pushing the infection tally to 563,577 including a death toll of 3,926, as per a health department bulletin.