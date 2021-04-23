Coronavirus cases: Puducherry under complete 4-day lockdown from today

11 out of 30 MLAs in Puducherry have pending criminal cases against them

Puducherry, Apr 23: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Puducherry administration imposed a complete lockdown in the union territory (UT) in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19. According to reports, the lockdown will be in place from 10pm on Friday to 5am on April 26. A night curfew from 10pm to 5am is already in place in the UT.

A release from the office of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "A total lockdown will be observed in the whole of the Union Territory from 10 PM on April 23 to 5 AM on April 26 as part of the measures to contain spread of the virus in Puducherry."

This decision, by the union territory comes in the backdrop of Puducherry registering 987 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 50,580. The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 5,923. Four more people died of the virus, pushing the death toll to 726.

Here is all you need to know about the lockdown:

a. All shops and businesses will be allowed to function till 2 pm in view of the lockdown, a government release said.

b. Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to sell eatables after 2pm.

c. Marriage functions with a limited number of guests will be permitted

d. No religious events involving processions or a large gathering will be allowed and people will be allowed to pray at places of worship as long as they adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

e. Masks and sanitisers will be sold at subsidised prices at the cooperative milk parlours from Wednesday.

f. The number of beds for inpatients in COVID-19 hospitals will be increased, new COVID-19 care centres will be opened and availability of medicines and other medical facilities will be ensured.