Coronavirus cases: Nearly 70 students at IIT Jodhpur test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 05: As mant as 70 students at IIT Jodhpur in Rajasthan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far. Commenting on this situation, Deputy CMHO P Singh said out of all the cases, there are nearly 60 active cases.

"Block G3 on campus has been declared a micro-containment zone," he said, adding, "most of those found positive have a travel history from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur."

It is reportedly said that over the past week, a total of 52 students at the IIT Jodhpur had tested positive for COVID-19, following their return to the institute to attend practical classes. "All students found positive were quarantined and were made to stay in one of the hostels at the campus," a spokesperson had said.

"We ensured that every student coming from home went to a designated isolation ward directly from the main gate, where the swab samples of students with symptoms were taken and sent to AIIMS for the tests," spokesperson Amardeep Sharma said.

"If the samples tested positive, we sent the student directly to the super-isolation ward from the isolation ward for the next 14 days," he added.

Meanwhile, considering the seriousness of the situation, Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Sharma and Deputy Director (Medical & Health) Sunil Kumar Bisht had visited the campus on Saturday afternoon and reviewed the situation and arrangements undertaken by the IIT administration.

IIT Jodhpur has 11 hostel buildings on its campus and with students coming in hoards for practical sessions, the administration has been taking every possible measure to keep the situation under control, authorities said.