Coronavirus cases: Kerala imposes complete lockdown on July 17, 18; Check details

Thiruvananthapuram, July 14: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the state, the Kerala government has imposed a complete lockdown on July 17 and 18.

In an order, the state government said that the present categorisation of the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) based on a seven-day average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) will continue.

"There will be complete lockdown on 17th and 18th July with the same guidelines as issued for 12 and 13 June," the order read.

The LSG bodies were recently reclassified on the basis of the average TPR for the last seven days.

With two more testing positive for Zika virus, Kerala now has 21 positive cases

Accordingly, there are 165 local bodies in the A category (TPR less than 6 per cent), 473 in the B category (6 -12 per cent TPR), 316 in the C category (12-18 per cent TPR) and 80 in the D category (TPR more than 18 per cent).

According to the statement, banks can allow the public on all five days of operation.

Shops in categories A, B, and C will be allowed to open till 8 pm on the days in which they are allowed already.

The government directed collectors to declare micro-containment zones and implement special intensified stringent restrictions in specific areas in A, B and C after analyzing the existing TPR, number of active cases and other factors in the area.

The guidelines will come into effect from July 15 at 12 am.

Recently, researchers at the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc) said Kerala and northeastern states have emerged as regions of concern.

"Kerala showed a brief spike in cases and its R continues to hover close to 1. The northeast region is of great concern. Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and possibly Tripura are showing a rise in the number of cases," Sitabhra Sinha said.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 8:22 [IST]