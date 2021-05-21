Coronavirus cases: Karnataka CM extends state-wide lockdown till June 7

What is white fungus? Signs, symptoms, How does it spread? Who are at risk? Is it dangerous than black fungus?

Bengaluru, May 21: In a recent development, the Karnataka government on Friday extended state-wide lockdown till June 7. It can be seen that the lockdown in the state was first announced on May 10 and is in place till May 24. The government has now decided to extend the lockdown by another two weeks and the lockdown in Karnataka will be in force till 6 am on June 7.

Addressing the media, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the decision has been taken after a meeting with officials and ministers. "We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till June 7 at 6 am," CM Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister added that there are no changes in the restrictions but noted that people were not following the lockdown norms and has allowed the police authorities to take action against the violators.

Public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited except for emergencies, like getting vaccinated or for the movement of those employed in essential services. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.

