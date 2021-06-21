Coronavirus cases: Jharkhand under complete weekend lockdown

BJP slams Telangana government over its decision to lift COVID-19 lockdown from Sunday

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ranchi, June 21: Jharkhand government on Sunday (June 20) observed complete lockdown implemented in a bid to minimize spread of coronavirus in the state, even though the cases have drastically declined.

Grocery shops, vegetable markets, malls and all other market were completely shut, as the 38-hour lockdown started from 4pm of Saturday and concluded at 6am today. This time, milk stores were allowed to open. However, city residents faced trouble to get milk items, as there are limited number of milk stores.

This was the second weekend lockdown. The first weekend lockdown observed from 4pm of June 12 to 6am of June 14.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a tweet said state's recovery rate is above 98 per cent but the virus is still present.

"Everyone should abide by the protocol of Covid guideline," he said.

On Sunday, all public activities came to a standstill across the state. Every road and street wore a deserted look, more so due to the monsoon rain. People were asked to stay indoors and not to venture out unnecessarily during this time.

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 11:13 [IST]