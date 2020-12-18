Coronavirus cases: India records 22,890 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccine pricing to help govts to ensure little to no out-of-pocket costs for people: Pfizer

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 18: Union health ministry on Friday said that India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections in a day. Total recoveries crossed the 95 lakh-mark with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Now, the total COVID-19 cases mounted to 99,79,447 and the total number of recovered patients stands at 95,20,827.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,20,827 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.40 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 1,44,789 as 338 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day. There are 3,13,831 active cases in the country which comprise 3.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 15,89,18,646 samples have been tested so far with 11,13,406 samples being tested on Thursday.