Coronavirus cases: India records 16,505 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Jan 04: Union health ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,40,470, with 16,505 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.19 per cent. The death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the health ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

It can be seen that there are 2,43,953 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

A total of 1,48,153 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,666 from Maharashtra followed by 12,107 from Karnataka, 12,156 from Tamil Nadu, 10,585 from Delhi, 9,792 from West Bengal, 8,403 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,115 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,376 from Punjab.