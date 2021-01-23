Coronavirus cases: India records 14,256 new COVID cases, 152 deaths in 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 23: Union health ministry on Saturday said that 14,256 fresh coronavirus cases reported in India in the last 24 hours. The country's tally climbed to 1,06,39,684 on Saturday, while 1,03,00,838 patients have recuperated so far in the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.81 per cent.

    There are 1,85,662 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, according to data released by the ministry.

    It can be seen that the COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 1,06,39,684 and the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 1,53,184, with the novel coronavirus claiming 152 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 8,37,095 on Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 23, 2021, 11:15 [IST]
