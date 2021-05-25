Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan: BJP accuses state government of fudging data

COVID-19: After cure, patients struggle with harrowing images of hospitals

Jaipur, May 25:

Jaipur, May 25: Bharatiya Janata Party national in-charge of Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya, on Tuesday slammed Rajasthan government of fudging data to "hide its colossal failure" in managing COVID-19 crisis in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya claimed that Rajasthan reported 3,918 deaths due to COVID-19 in 50 days across 25 districts. However, 14,482 cremations were held across 512 blocks.

"People are dying across Rajasthan but Gehlot couldn't care," the BJP leader further said.

According to reports, Rajasthan reported 4,414 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 9,20,456 while 103 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,806.

Earlier, the BJP had blamed the Ashok Gehlot government for the wastage of COVID-19 vaccines in the desert state.

"First, Gehlot ran a misinformation campaign against vaccine along with Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders. Second, when the vaccine is available, Gehlot government completely mismanaged the whole process to administer the doses," Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia had told a news agency.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had accused the Uttar Pradesh government of fudging the coronavirus death toll.

In a statement, Akhilesh had said that the state government's mismanagement has turned the state into 'Corona Pradesh'.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 11:55 [IST]