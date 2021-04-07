Coronavirus cases in Karnataka: Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru limits from today

Many districts in Maharashtra to run out of vaccine stock soon: Official

Bengaluru, Apr 07: In a recent development, the Karnataka government on Wednesday said that Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in Bengaluru limits from today.

According to a top police official, the Karnataka government has banned public gathering in large numbers and other activities to contain the virus spread. "Rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group are prohibited across the city till April 20 to strictly comply with the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," said city police commissioner Kamal Pant.

Meanwhile, use of amenities such as swimming pool, gymnasium and party halls in apartment or residential complexes in Bengaluru City limits has also been prohibited.

On Monday, Bengaluru registered 4,266 positive cases, taking its COVID-19 tally to 4,55,025, including 32,605 active cases and accounted for 26 of the 39 deaths due to the virus. "Public functions and group prayers or any type of celebration in places of worship are also banned till April 20 to check the infection," said Pant.

As notified by the state chief secretary on Sunday, gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to function with only up to 50 per cent of their capacity at a time to ensure physical distancing and prevent crowding. "Pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants will function with 50 per cent occupancy to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand sanitisers and thermal screening," asserted Pant.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a crackdown on hotels and other business establishments for not adhering to COVID-19 behaviour. The Palike closed five establishments including a supermarket.

According to reports, the BBMP said two restaurants in Malleswaram, one in Chamarajpet and one in RR Nagar were shut as they were not following COVID-19 rules. A supermarket in RR Nagar zone was closed as it had failed to place sanitizers and thermal screen shoppers.

Speaking to reporters, Gaurav Gupta, BBMP commissioner said, "We are all concerned about trade and business and we want them to continue. However, we are also conscious of the fact that if we don't take measures to enforce discipline and to en-sure that there is no violation, the situation might get out of hand and we would be forced to adopt stricter measures including night curfew or lockdown. We don't want that."